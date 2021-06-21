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Disney's abominable promotions!
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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41 views • June 21, 2021
Is Disney promoting abominations? According to the Bible it most certainly is. In addition to "Out" which is focused about a homosexual male and "Onward" which also condoned homosexuality, it is a big promoter of "Pride Month." So, much so that on June 27, 2021, Disney+ intends to stream "This is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular" hosted by "Nina West" that stage name of Andrew Levitt, who was born male but now dresses and performs as a female--contrary to scriptures like Deuteronomy 22:5. Is Disney inviting the wrath of God? Were pride, sexual immorality, and going after "strange flesh" reasons that Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed? What should parents and children do? What does the Bible teach? Dr. Thiel discusses and addresses these issues with scriptures and other information.


THIS VIDEO WAS REMOVED BY YOUTUBE AS IT DOES NOT WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW WHAT THE BIBLE TEACHES ABOUT IMMORALITY AND THE CONSEQUENCES OF SIN.
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pridelgbtqdisneygomorrahsodomsexual immoralityimmoral
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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