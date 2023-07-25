7.24.23 "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, with Dr. Bryan Ardis, and Kaysha and Dale Richardson

Dr Ardis “Healing For The A.G.E.



Tickets at link below.

PSF Discount Code

https://na.eventscloud.com/ereg/newreg.php?eventid=759509&

Support Kaysha Richardson in any way by emailing her father Dale at [email protected]

Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.

Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/

EVENTS UPCOMING...

July 26,2023 @ 7pm

Tactical Civic Chapter Event, Clearfield,PA

Details/Tickets

ttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/tactical-civics-intro-with-special-guest-scott-mckay-patriot-streetfighter-tickets-672636001387

August 6th, 2023 @ 6pm

Ray of Light EE Center

Long Island, NY

Details/Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-greet-event-with-jason-shurka-patriot-street-fighter-scott-mckay-tickets-669683079117?aff=oddtdtcreator

August 11-12th, 2023

Reunite America Event

Floodgate Church, Hartland MI

Details/Tickets at https://reuniteamerica.life/

10% DISCOUNT CODE "STREETFIGHTER"

August 14-15, 5-9pm

Embassy of Life EE Center

w/ Scott & Dr. Sandra Rose Michael

Details/Tickets at http://elmastery.org/scottmckay

Buy Gold, Buy Silver

PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.

EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"

Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity.

Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.operationtomahawk.com

Vote with you entertainment dollars, replace expensive, no choice cable/satellite service with inexpensive Cue Streaming for all services under on roof including all local TV stations, nationwide, for NFL games w/out Expensive NFL package. Huge savings and much broader/relevant choice channels for only $69/mo. Includes Netflix, Amazon and all others as well as movie channels and PPV.

https://tomahawk.mycuestreaming.com/

NEW PSF Collagen Product Developed by Health Ranger Mike Adams PSFHealth.com

Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter

Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx

Facebook: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1

Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio

Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST

http://revolution.radio/

(Mobile device tilt sideways for necessary landscape view for STUDIO B)

Call-in listeners 641-793-7038