Glenn: THIS new Hunter Biden WhatsApp message is ‘HORRIFIC’
Glenn Beck


June 28, 2023


House Republicans released more Hunter Biden WhatsApp messages, and this new one is ‘horrific,’ Glenn says. During a text exchange with a Chinese Energy associate nicknamed ‘Kevin,’ Hunter argues about payment amounts and declares something TERRIFYING about the Biden family’s ultimate goal for the partnership. So do we have all the proof needed that Joe Biden was using his power to ‘sell his country out for cash’? Listen to this clip to find out exactly what Hunter said and why it’s so important to this entire story…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxkmHl4adbY

