And We Know 6.19.2022 We, through FATHER in HEAVEN, stop their attacks against Nation, freedom, families. Pray!

LT of And We Know.





Wanted to get something out, but there seems to be more exposure of the things we are all experiencing in the form of attacks against our nation, our freedom, our families, our gender, our basic rights and more. Will shed light on it this Father’s day.

We as Fathers, as sons, as daughters… know the impact and it is imperative we know we have a Perfect Father in heaven and will play a song from the Isaacs during out Patriot photo time to help get us through.





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