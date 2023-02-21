2/21/2023 -- Giant Submerged City discovered across the WHOLE Florida Keys + Ancient fort in swamp -- DUTCHSINSE

This is amazing news for the people in Florida, an undiscovered multi-MILE WIDE submerged city-fort (1-5 feet under water) .. making up almost the whole of the Florida Keys! Tourists are going to love seeing this, that's for sure.Fun note: Some people are contacting me, telling me they think this is "Atlantis"... lol.. well, idk about all that.. all I know is that it is impossible to be 'naturally made' by mother nature, and it is miles wide (about 12 miles long out to the edges ... and the rectangle is 5miles x 3 miles exactly) !





Coordinates of the giant submerged city in the Florida Keys here:

25° 3'58.72"N 80°40'17.31"W





Coordinates of the fort found due North of the submerged city in the swamps here:

25°12'24.39"N 80°41'4.54"W





Map of Saint Louis Missouri showing similar (exact match) bastion fort shapes from 1796 George Henri Collot cartographer here: https://www.google.com/search?q=Georg...

Details on the discoveries here: https://www.youtube.com/post/Ugkx6QF9...

And here: https://www.youtube.com/post/Ugkxb5Mm...

high resolution pics here: https://twitter.com/RealDutchsinse/st...

And here: https://twitter.com/RealDutchsinse/st...

___





My commentary on this from my original social media posts after making the discovery Feb 21, 2023 https://www.youtube.com/post/Ugkx6QF9...

I just made another HUGE discovery.

Literally in this case.... one of the biggest discoveries in the United States.. and quite by accident! (high resolution versions here https://twitter.com/RealDutchsinse/st... )

I just found a 5 mile x 3 mile (exactly) rectangular old city which makes up the WHOLE FLORIDA KEYS!.... a city with spider web avenues spreading out from it ... the rectangle is set perfectly N and S .. and the spider web avenues or walls spread out perfectly South, Southeast, and Southwest from the rectangle.

Furthermore the "city" is at least 12miles x 12 miles in size, and makes up the whole of the Northern Florida Keys.

I am 100% on this, that it is man made.

This should be a huge tourist attraction now that it has been discovered. Especially flyovers of it.

Spanish? Idk.. but it is for sure there and it is for sure not natural. I will make a video on this, but I can't have TWO huge discoveries in one day on my channel lol !

In my original picture, I have the keys flipped upside down where S is N and N is S .... you can see it perfectly.

People in Florida.. you can give me a few years free rental down in the Keys as "payment" for finding this, and making it public immediately upon finding it (instead of trying to cash in on this with books and movies haha).

I hope your minds are as equally as blown as mine is right now!





