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Ethics: Part 4
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40 views • October 22, 2021
The philosopher Immanuel Kant said that "The anthropologist says What Is; the ethicist says What Ought To Be". Some people are trying to remove "ought" from society, trying to decouple things from their proper functions. But in removing "ought," are they also removing ethics?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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