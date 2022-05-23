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The Goonies (1985) Play the Bone Organ - Part 5: Piano Stargates in Media
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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59 views • May 23, 2022
This installment features a scene from The Goonies, a Steven Spielberg film for children that came out in 1985. We already decoded scenes from this movie in part 4 of our Pizza Esoterica series. Now, we decode the scene (Janus ritual) that features a keyboard instrument that opens a portal!

This is the fifth in a series that shines the light on the exploitation of a piano code in media productions. The piano is being featured in connection with wormholes or stargates between realms or times, and in contexts that are the domain of the time god Janus.

Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoStargateMedia_5Goonies.mp4

Find the full "playlist" for this piano stargates code series here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode

Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm

Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm

Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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