The Goonies (1985) Play the Bone Organ - Part 5: Piano Stargates in Media

This installment features a scene from The Goonies, a Steven Spielberg film for children that came out in 1985. We already decoded scenes from this movie in part 4 of our Pizza Esoterica series. Now, we decode the scene (Janus ritual) that features a keyboard instrument that opens a portal!This is the fifth in a series that shines the light on the exploitation of a piano code in media productions. The piano is being featured in connection with wormholes or stargates between realms or times, and in contexts that are the domain of the time god Janus.Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:Find the full "playlist" for this piano stargates code series here:Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email: