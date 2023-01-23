Red Pill Politics (1-21-23) – Weekly RBN Broadcast - Engineered Scarcity (Hour 2)

Saturday's at 10pm Eastern
Topics include but are NOT limited to.....
* MUSINGS FROM DAVOS.
* GREEN ECONOMY – (Translation) The Great Reset means legislated shortages of all common products and services...."PRICING YOU OUT".....as Klaus Schwab said!
* DEEP STATE UPDATE - John Kerry eager to work with Klaus Schwab (WEF) to "save the world" like modern day political super hero's.
* .....and random things that P!$$ me off!
Primary Stream:
https://rumble.com/user/RedPillPolitics
Backup Stream:
https://www.twitch.tv/redpillpatriot
RBN Audio Archive:
https://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/category/dave-kopacz/
Go to www.RedPillPolitics.TV to subscribe to our mailing list, watch our past videos, and find us on social media.
P.S. Don't bother looking for us on YouTube or FaceBook....they suck!
In Liberty,
Red Pill Politics
IT'S LIKE TOILET PAPER FOR YOUR MIND!
paypal.me/DKopacz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.