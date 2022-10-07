【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】7/10/2022 The Quick Response and Collective Action of the Fellow Fighters Provided Significant Help in Getting to the Bottom of the Bankruptcy Case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pzksab11
Brothers and sisters, believe in our own abilities! The actions of our fellow fighters, the fingertips of our fellow fighters, the words of our fellow fighters, everything is a force. There are many ways to deploy without violence to destroy the CCP at the same time