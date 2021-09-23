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Biggest Story of the 21st Century!!!!! DARPA/Pentagon Have Blown Whistle on Secret Plan to Release Covid-19! – FULL SHOW! 9/22/21
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360 views • September 23, 2021
Fauci’s right-hand man, Dr. Peter Daszak, sought DARPA’s approval to release a deadly covid virus into the wild! The Fauci-controlled project sought to target humans with “skin-penetrating nanoparticles to deliver the chimeric weapon. Tune in now & spread this link if you want to bring the criminals to justice!
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