The intercalation of the CHURCH

James lesson 81; To fully grasp the concept of the mystery of the Church Age which interrupted the dispensation of Israel, there has to be an understanding of the Doctrine of Intercalation. Old Testament saints did not see the coming of this historic doctrine. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks