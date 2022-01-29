© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#Spotlights | January 28, 2022 | #2022January28
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • January 29, 2022
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
https://t.me/truthparadigm/574
Education/Movies - CHD TV (Vaccine Secrets, COVID Vaccine Secrets, Medical Racism: The New Apartheid, Stopping OTARD, Vaxxed 2)
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/education
⚫ Source Credit References
⚫ http://truthparadigm.tv
⚫ http://truthparadigm.net
⚫ http://truthparadigm.news
⚫ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
⚫ http://mainboard.truthparadigm.news
⚫ https://rumble.com/c/FalloftheCabal
⚫ https://tv.gab.com/channel/truparnet
⚫ https://www.bitchute.com/truparnet
But a false witness, deceit.
https://t.me/truthparadigm/574
Education/Movies - CHD TV (Vaccine Secrets, COVID Vaccine Secrets, Medical Racism: The New Apartheid, Stopping OTARD, Vaxxed 2)
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/education
⚫ Source Credit References
⚫ http://truthparadigm.tv
⚫ http://truthparadigm.net
⚫ http://truthparadigm.news
⚫ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
⚫ http://mainboard.truthparadigm.news
⚫ https://rumble.com/c/FalloftheCabal
⚫ https://tv.gab.com/channel/truparnet
⚫ https://www.bitchute.com/truparnet
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.