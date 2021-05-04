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BEWARE: "VACCINATED ARE SHEDDING" - Seriously?
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1020 views • May 04, 2021
Self Spreading Vaccine? Seriously? THE VACCINATED ARE SHEDDING AND THE CDC KNOWS IT.
Think for yourself now and question everything, before it's too late!
Please spread the video to everyone. Let them also see what's currently happening which the mainstream media is not talking about. Shut off the t.v. and RESEARCH!
BE SAFE AND GOD BLESS!
Think for yourself now and question everything, before it's too late!
Please spread the video to everyone. Let them also see what's currently happening which the mainstream media is not talking about. Shut off the t.v. and RESEARCH!
BE SAFE AND GOD BLESS!
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