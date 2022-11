The Voice of Reason - Your Intel Officer (Jeffrey Prather)

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point





October 27, 2022





Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on RUMBLE





2 WAYS TO ENGAGE. ENGAGE. ENGAGE.





➡ 1. Follow Jeffrey’s FREE NEWS FEED at JeffreyPrather.Locals.com. The latest articles, video and news you won’t find anywhere else.





➡ 2. Visit JeffreyPrather.com and subscribe to my FREE Newsletter.





------------------------

Never get stuck in an emergency situation visit our sponsors:

➡ Satellite Phone Special Offer Visit http://PratherDeal.com

➡ Save $150 on 3-months of Emergency Food Visit http://PratherPrepSupply.com

------------------------





★ Get the World's Freshest Batch Roasted Coffee & SAVE 20%— Crafted by Patriots! ★ https://TeamAmericaCoffee.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1q6gki-watch-the-prather-point-today-at-4-pm-et-1-pm-pt.html