BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1042 Prophecies running in the background
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 16 hours ago

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1042 Prophecies running in the background


BIBLE: Mattiyahu (Mat) 16:1-3 can you read the signs.


SYNOPSIS: There are many prophecies about to come true. Why now? When there is open hatred for people just wanting to pray to open up a meeting. We have arrived at the time of the end. There is such a great divide between those who want to follow ELOHIM and those who hate ELOHIM. do you understand the signs you are looking at? Do you understand why they are there? What are the terms for peace? Is the battle between heaven’s government and the earth’s? why have they been building all those underground cities? Are they in the prophecies also?


VERSES: Mattiyahu (Mat) 16:1-3 can you read the signs. Mattiyahu (Mat) 24:3-13 what will be the sign. Yirmeyahu (Jer) 6:16-19 Stand at the crossroads and take a commitment. Z'kharyah (Zech) 13:7-9 when we allow hatred of the WORD. Z'kharyah (Zech) 12:2-3 ALL NATIONS AGAINST ISRAEL. Ezekiel 38:1-9 after many days. Rev 6:12-17 underground cities.


www.BGMCTV. org

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy