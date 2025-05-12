BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1042 Prophecies running in the background





BIBLE: Mattiyahu (Mat) 16:1-3 can you read the signs.





SYNOPSIS: There are many prophecies about to come true. Why now? When there is open hatred for people just wanting to pray to open up a meeting. We have arrived at the time of the end. There is such a great divide between those who want to follow ELOHIM and those who hate ELOHIM. do you understand the signs you are looking at? Do you understand why they are there? What are the terms for peace? Is the battle between heaven’s government and the earth’s? why have they been building all those underground cities? Are they in the prophecies also?





VERSES: Mattiyahu (Mat) 16:1-3 can you read the signs. Mattiyahu (Mat) 24:3-13 what will be the sign. Yirmeyahu (Jer) 6:16-19 Stand at the crossroads and take a commitment. Z'kharyah (Zech) 13:7-9 when we allow hatred of the WORD. Z'kharyah (Zech) 12:2-3 ALL NATIONS AGAINST ISRAEL. Ezekiel 38:1-9 after many days. Rev 6:12-17 underground cities.





