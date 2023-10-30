Create New Account
Snap Shots, Op. 326 No. 7 #TwinFalls Glade for #englishhorn , #horn , #harp and #cello with videotape
Richard O Burdick
Published Yesterday

Yes, today is the World Premiere!

This No. 7 of a set of 12 little pieces that show a few of the beauties of nature with original beautiful music written by Richard O. Burdick

For more information: https://i-ching-music.com/opus326.html


musichornharpcomposerchamberi chingcelloquartetfrench hornenglishhorntwinfalls

