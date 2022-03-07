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Thoughts on Hebrews: Bible Study (Part 1)
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23 views • March 07, 2022
So many Christians these days are trying to follow Moses in preference to Jesus. The writer to the Hebrews does an excellent job of clearing up this false understanding. Anyone who is confused about Christians and their relation to the Torah (Old Testament Law) should really read this book.
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