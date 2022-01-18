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Drugs: Prevention and Redemption - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
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6 views • January 18, 2022
Recovery Village’s extensive drug use statistics for teens

Noah Cyrus promotes Satanic, bloody American Horror Story to children

The Forgotten Pandemic documentary discussing the realities of addiction just released

Examples of how Hollywood glamorizes drug use vs reality revealed


🔗 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Facts About Drugs: https://bit.ly/DRUGfacts
The Forgotten Pandemic Documentary: https://s2l.net/
Top 10 Cocaine Scenes in Movies: https://watchmojo.com/video/id/16812
The Recovery Village (drug stats): https://www.therecoveryvillage.com/
Jacqui Saburido died: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiXzX9GPszk
Jacqui Saburido full story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNdG6s4lZdc
D.A.R.E.: https://dare.org/

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
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Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

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Keywords
addictiondrugssatanhollywoodsatanismpreventionredemptionamerican horror storytina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showrecovery villagenoah cyrusforgotten pandemic
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