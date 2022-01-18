Drugs: Prevention and Redemption - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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Noah Cyrus promotes Satanic, bloody American Horror Story to children
The Forgotten Pandemic documentary discussing the realities of addiction just released
Examples of how Hollywood glamorizes drug use vs reality revealed
🔗 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Facts About Drugs: https://bit.ly/DRUGfacts
The Forgotten Pandemic Documentary: https://s2l.net/
Top 10 Cocaine Scenes in Movies: https://watchmojo.com/video/id/16812
The Recovery Village (drug stats): https://www.therecoveryvillage.com/
Jacqui Saburido died: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiXzX9GPszk
Jacqui Saburido full story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNdG6s4lZdc
D.A.R.E.: https://dare.org/
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