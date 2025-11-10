BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Psalm 13 Long Enough for Joy
Scotty C
Scotty C
7 followers
Follow
2
29 views • 1 day ago

Spurned by others, then having to return home through the night to rejoicing in the fields of plenty with her Father. Psalm 13 is a mix of being scorned to finally faith filled joy. I hope you walk in the later. Blessings Y'all Carolina Saltshaker 1-2Long enough, God— you’ve ignored me long enough. I’ve looked at the back of your head long enough. Long enough I’ve carried this ton of trouble, lived with a stomach full of pain. Long enough my arrogant enemies have looked down their noses at me. 3-4Take a good look at me, God, my God; I want to look life in the eye, So no enemy can get the best of me or laugh when I fall on my face. 5-6I’ve thrown myself headlong into your arms— I’m celebrating your rescue. I’m singing at the top of my lungs, I’m so full of answered prayers.

Keywords
biblemusic videosaltshakerpsalm 13carolina saltshaker
