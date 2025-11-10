Psalm 13 Long Enough for Joy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spurned by others, then having to return home through the night to rejoicing in the fields of plenty with her Father. Psalm 13 is a mix of being scorned to finally faith filled joy. I hope you walk in the later. Blessings Y'all Carolina Saltshaker 1-2Long enough, God— you’ve ignored me long enough. I’ve looked at the back of your head long enough. Long enough I’ve carried this ton of trouble, lived with a stomach full of pain. Long enough my arrogant enemies have looked down their noses at me. 3-4Take a good look at me, God, my God; I want to look life in the eye, So no enemy can get the best of me or laugh when I fall on my face. 5-6I’ve thrown myself headlong into your arms— I’m celebrating your rescue. I’m singing at the top of my lungs, I’m so full of answered prayers.