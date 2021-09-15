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Anti-Vaccine Global Alarm - For Those Who Don't Want To Vaccinate
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164 views • September 15, 2021
VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) - August 2021
The STUPID-19 injection has already caused 39,973 deaths and 3,588,887 reported adverse reactions in Europe, the US and the UK:
Europe - 20,595 deaths and 1,960,607 adverse reactions
USA - 12,366 deaths and 545,338 adverse reactions
UK - 7,012 deaths and 1,082,942 adverse reactions (in Scotland alone - 5,522 deaths)
The STUPID-19 injection has already caused 39,973 deaths and 3,588,887 reported adverse reactions in Europe, the US and the UK:
Europe - 20,595 deaths and 1,960,607 adverse reactions
USA - 12,366 deaths and 545,338 adverse reactions
UK - 7,012 deaths and 1,082,942 adverse reactions (in Scotland alone - 5,522 deaths)
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