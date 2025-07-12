#lgbTQia #Cult #Love

#lgbTQia #TransQueer #Cult





Gayme Over! The Rainbow Cult No Longer Holds Any Power! This Dark Movement of Perversion, Suicide, and Death Has Lost It's Allure, It's Intrigue, and It's Power Over The Weak, The Weary, and The Vulnerable! We Are Reclaiming All That Has Been Been Imitated and Stolen! We Are Claiming Protection For The Youth! We Are Claiming Strength For The Warriors of GOD Almighty! Your Days Are Numbered Satan... 'Nuff Said!!





Some want to live within the sound of a church or chapel bell.

Me? I want to pitch a tent and run a rescue shop within a yard of hell.

Reach Into The Flames & Yank Em Out! Regardless of getting burned or not!





Sharing Really Is Caring! Being a witness is more important than we know. Our testimonies, yes we all have one, are compared side by side in The Word with The Blood of JESUS The CHRIST! See Revelation 12:11





Like & Share ~ #Love 'Em To Life With Truth, in Love, because we Love, which is only possible because we were 1st Loved. Stop "loving em to death" by denying them the Truth.





Please Join Us On ~





http://www.ibelongAmen.com





faKebook ~ @ibelongAmenMIN





YouTube ~ @ibelongamen





Twitter ~ @iba_ministries





Donate Here ~ www.ibelongAmen.com/donate

Venmo ~ @DavidArthurK

CashAPP ~ $DavidArthurK





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkC0ZIodDls