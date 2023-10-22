Create New Account
🍃 THIS IS POWERFUL | ⚡️Cutting off the Head of the Snake ⚡️ Trailer
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago

⚡️Cutting off the Head of the Snake ⚡️ 2023 Documentary [trailer]

With Pascal Najadi & Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, Geneva


"We are the Guardians of Humanity and our Light obliterates the darkness of evil." - Pascal Najadi 2023


⚡️If you are with Humanity First, then please give this film a pair of wings and Repost


pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

