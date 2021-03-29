Vaccine Passports: Your Ticket To Tyranny

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Mainstream media is reporting that the Biden Administration is seriously looking into establishing some kind of Federal vaccine passport system, where Americans who cannot (or will not) prove to the government they have been jabbed with the experimental vaccine will be legally treated as second-class citizens. The system will quickly morph into a copy of China's "social credit" system, where undesirable behaviors are severely punished. With Covid dying out across the country as herd immunity is reached, "vaccine passports" seems more about more government control than public health.