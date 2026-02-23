"The European Commission behaves kind of like a Ukraine Commission." Hungarian FM shuts down dumb Ukrainian "reporter."

Adding info: The Druzhba ("Friendship") pipeline, the world's longest oil pipeline, primarily transports oil from Russia and Kazakhstan to Eastern and Central Europe. As of 2026, it serves Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Germany, navigating critical energy needs for landlocked nations.

As of late January and February 2026, Ukraine has halted the flow of Russian crude oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline, impacting Hungary and Slovakia.

Adding, to raise this point EU Commission behaves like a Ukrainian Commission:

Only the Ukrainian flag flies in directly in front of the European Commission building in Brussels with the EU Flag today.

Reich Gauleiterin von der Leyen wrote:

“On the eve of the 4th anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war, we raise the Ukrainian flag at our headquarters.

So it can fly proudly at the heart of our Union, where it belongs.

One day Ukraine will be safe.

Ukraine will be free.

Ukraine will be part of our European family.”



