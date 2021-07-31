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BLAMING UNVAXXED FOR VACCINE FAILURE - Highwire
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180 views • July 31, 2021
BLAMING UNVAXXED FOR VACCINE FAILURE?
Health officials, politicians, and the media has amped up their mission to blame the unvaccinated for the recent surge in #Covid19 cases, however the real data proves otherwise.
Health officials, politicians, and the media has amped up their mission to blame the unvaccinated for the recent surge in #Covid19 cases, however the real data proves otherwise.
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