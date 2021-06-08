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What Happens When Parents Have Had Enough Tyranny Against Their Children?
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11 views • June 08, 2021
When parents understand just how high the stakes are and just how much their said representatives are violating law and indoctrinating their children in anti-Christian garbage, many find the backbone to stand up against the tyrants. In this episode, we'll take a look at a few parents who did just that!
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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