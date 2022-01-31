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Fed To DESTROY Economy With Interest Rate Hike? - Gold To RALLY Against Coming Economic Crisis!
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584 views • January 31, 2022
This video was conducted on behalf of Prospect Ridge Resources Corp., and was funded by Gold Standard Media LLC and/or affiliates. For our full disclaimer, please visit:
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Nick Luksha of Prospect Ridge Resources about the massive instability and crisis that would be caused by an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at this time and how gold and silver would fare against such a destructive move.
While it's unlikely the Fed will raise interest rates any time soon as it would be so devastating, gold DOES historically rise 30% in the face of interest rate hikes. Regardless, gold is a hedge against inflation which we are seeing a lot of today and in this video we break down how gold will stand up against an economic crisis the likes of which we are starting to see explode today.
We also break down the potential of the company Prospect Ridge Resources as they find massive amounts of gold in British Columbia, Canada.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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https://www.goldstandardir.com/prospect-ridge-disclaimer-3/
Find MORE info on Prospect Ridge Resources HERE:
https://prospectridgeresources.com/
CSE: PRR I OTC: PRRSF
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Nick Luksha of Prospect Ridge Resources about the massive instability and crisis that would be caused by an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at this time and how gold and silver would fare against such a destructive move.
While it's unlikely the Fed will raise interest rates any time soon as it would be so devastating, gold DOES historically rise 30% in the face of interest rate hikes. Regardless, gold is a hedge against inflation which we are seeing a lot of today and in this video we break down how gold will stand up against an economic crisis the likes of which we are starting to see explode today.
We also break down the potential of the company Prospect Ridge Resources as they find massive amounts of gold in British Columbia, Canada.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
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Follow us on Twitter here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
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BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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