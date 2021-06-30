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DARPA Injecting Nanobots Into Vaxxed & Pandemics Are Used By Elites To Depopulate Earth
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231 views • June 30, 2021
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Sources used in video:
30 Quotes from the elite telling you they want you dead - https://survivalblog.science.blog/2021/06/29/mysteriously-exposed-the-dangers-of-vaccines-and-cures-for-cancer/?preview=true
They're telling you Ebola is coming up soon - https://manometcurrent.com/massive-growth-of-ebola-vaccine-market-2021-demand-growth-technology-trends-key-findings-and-forecasts-by-2028-newlink-genetics-corporation-johnson-johnson/
DARPA is always at the bottom of things - https://tapnewswire.com/2021/06/jim-stone-darpas-computer-chips-are-in-the-vaccinated/
They know it's all about killing you - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/06/29/warning-pandemics-are-never-what-they-seem/
Australia trying to cover up vaxx problems - https://tapnewswire.com/2021/06/head-of-australian-tga-brendan-murphy-tells-parliament-to-keep-quiet-about-vaccine-effects/
Chris Sky covid activist from Canada - https://twitter.com/WestwoodParking/status/1409796031831691270
Hundreds of flights cancelled, gee I wonder why - https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/mysterious-pilot-deaths-are-increasing-globally-large-numbers-of-flights-cancelled/
Big tech and smart devices are listening - https://unherd.com/2021/06/big-techs-threat-to-democracy/?=frlh
Hilary got her wish and FB keeps taking this down - https://twitter.com/Rydersup5/status/1409159420114767873
Whitmer blames climate change for her failure - https://www.mlive.com/public-interest/2021/06/whitmer-blames-climate-change-under-funded-infrastructure-as-she-surveys-detroit-flood-damage.html
Potatohead Bidens liberal utopia, higher gas prices and low supply - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9735699/Gas-stations-begin-run-fuel-ahead-holiday-weekend-prices-rise-highest-7-years.html
Another scumbag FBI agent arrested for being a pedo - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/second-fbi-agent-two-months-arrested-raping-molesting-children-video/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1409537890443423746
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
30 Quotes from the elite telling you they want you dead - https://survivalblog.science.blog/2021/06/29/mysteriously-exposed-the-dangers-of-vaccines-and-cures-for-cancer/?preview=true
They're telling you Ebola is coming up soon - https://manometcurrent.com/massive-growth-of-ebola-vaccine-market-2021-demand-growth-technology-trends-key-findings-and-forecasts-by-2028-newlink-genetics-corporation-johnson-johnson/
DARPA is always at the bottom of things - https://tapnewswire.com/2021/06/jim-stone-darpas-computer-chips-are-in-the-vaccinated/
They know it's all about killing you - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/06/29/warning-pandemics-are-never-what-they-seem/
Australia trying to cover up vaxx problems - https://tapnewswire.com/2021/06/head-of-australian-tga-brendan-murphy-tells-parliament-to-keep-quiet-about-vaccine-effects/
Chris Sky covid activist from Canada - https://twitter.com/WestwoodParking/status/1409796031831691270
Hundreds of flights cancelled, gee I wonder why - https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/mysterious-pilot-deaths-are-increasing-globally-large-numbers-of-flights-cancelled/
Big tech and smart devices are listening - https://unherd.com/2021/06/big-techs-threat-to-democracy/?=frlh
Hilary got her wish and FB keeps taking this down - https://twitter.com/Rydersup5/status/1409159420114767873
Whitmer blames climate change for her failure - https://www.mlive.com/public-interest/2021/06/whitmer-blames-climate-change-under-funded-infrastructure-as-she-surveys-detroit-flood-damage.html
Potatohead Bidens liberal utopia, higher gas prices and low supply - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9735699/Gas-stations-begin-run-fuel-ahead-holiday-weekend-prices-rise-highest-7-years.html
Another scumbag FBI agent arrested for being a pedo - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/second-fbi-agent-two-months-arrested-raping-molesting-children-video/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1409537890443423746
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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