【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】 9/18/2022 The CCP and Putin of Russia Have Blocked and Suppressed the Whistleblower Movement Through Social Media

https://gnews.org/post/p1mw22b3a
Mr. Jinping-Xi and Mr. Putin are using social media and hackers to corrupt and to intimidate the Western governments. Miles Guo and the Whistleblower Movement have been completely blocked and suppressed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.