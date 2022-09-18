【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】 9/18/2022 The CCP and Putin of Russia Have Blocked and Suppressed the Whistleblower Movement Through Social Media

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https://gnews.org/post/p1mw22b3a
Mr. Jinping-Xi and Mr. Putin are using social media and hackers to corrupt and to intimidate the Western governments. Miles Guo and the Whistleblower Movement have been completely blocked and suppressed