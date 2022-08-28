*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2022).





Attached is Kaleb Brasee's one-hour of piano hymns with lyrics. End of transmission…





Satan Lucifer and his fallen angel devils and hell’s army attacked with psychic attacks today again during my public preaching, but God protected me. He blew them apart. They are suicidal entities, because the Word of God says that if they attack us, they will get destroyed. But as in the case of Pharaoh, God has hardened their heart, so that they will destroy themselves by coming against us and continuing to do so like some kind of nut case, and God will be glorified. So be it. Amen. We real Christians prove it by our own lives by putting our necks on the line to prove who God is, even if our lives were made into an absolute mess and nightmare, because God deserves better than these cowardly traitor Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “10% tithe income tax stealing” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are hiding in fear and condoning the devil and fallen angels’ evils, and redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle finger up at God, and who are cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and who will be judged by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. Jesus gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. That is why we real Christian kamikaze warriors put our necks on the line for Jesus and our brethren by faith and love and humility and righteousness and obedience and action. Every single pastor and tens of thousands of religious Christian hordes (except for one Christian brother) all ran away and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves and abandoned us. They could care less about God or his people or his flock or their church donators, because they do not want their genetic descendant idols to be thrown into the meat grinders and thrown into the supermarket food & restaurant food. They are the End Times apostate harlot Church’s fake Christians. God’s judgment is starting with his own house, because all these Steve Quayle and SkyWatchTV Tom Horn’s followers fake Christians are getting killed by the Illuminati NWO and fallen angel devils and Satan Lucifer. Next, they will start killing all these Western feminist nations’ Jezebel-spirit-filled pastors, and then the religious Christian hordes who are rebelling against women’s head coverings and cross-dressing in men’s trousers, and finally, they will kill off the kapo Satanists and hybrids and humanoids, and eventually all free-willed free-thinking organic life forms in the universe. It will be Mao Tse Tung and Pol Pot on a larger scale of multi-dimensional universal Nazi eugenics extermination. All these Satanists’ Calvary Chapel churches and Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s “Pre-Tribulation Rapture” believers, who are left behind at the rapture, will have their naked women’s heads shaved, and their cross-dressing men’s trousers ripped off to be raped, and their stolen 10% tithe income tax confiscated, and their church buildings burned, and their heads beheaded by the AntiChrist to have their blood fed to the Antarctic Nazi Black Shield base’s manufactured vampire army, who they are condoning by their silence as “fake Bible’s watchmen on the wall” because they believe that it is nonsense fiction.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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