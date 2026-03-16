They work without Starlink too: Geran MESH-networks 📝- Rybar Tactical

For a long time, those operating Gerans over so-called Ukraine dreamed of being able to control them in flight to increase strike accuracy or even attack in "free hunt" mode.

But there were problems: the farther the UAV goes beyond the line of contact, the weaker the signal from the station reaches it. And satellite control is difficult due to the lack of suitable equipment in orbit.

However, Geran developers found an elegant solution in the field of signal retransmission. And now you can watch videos with a "first-person view" where drones incinerate targets deep in enemy territory.

A clear explanation of what MESH-networks are and how it became possible to control Geran far beyond the line of contact — in our new video.

📍@rybar_tactical



