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CAN YOUR EMPLOYER REQUIRE YOU TO GET THE NEEDLE?!
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160 views • June 02, 2021
May 30, 2021
The headlines will tell you that your employer can require the vaccine.
But let's look beneath the headlines, "Shall we?"
And let me know in a comment below if you or anyone you know is being harassed and coerced to undertake this unapproved medical experiment!
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
Boost your visibility with California patriots by listing your local group for FREE!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
The headlines will tell you that your employer can require the vaccine.
But let's look beneath the headlines, "Shall we?"
And let me know in a comment below if you or anyone you know is being harassed and coerced to undertake this unapproved medical experiment!
Subscribe for my FREE newsletter and action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
Boost your visibility with California patriots by listing your local group for FREE!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
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