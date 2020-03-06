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Turkey begins Islamic jihadist invasion of Europe
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76 views • March 06, 2020
WATCH: Turkey Arms #Muslim barbarians with Tear Gas, Sends them to Border to continue #Islamic jihad on #Europe as Ottoman Empire 2 slowly begins to take shape.
The video recounts how the Turks opened the border on February 28th and “systematically encourage[d] and assist[ed] invaders to reach the Greek border,.
Video showing 7th century barbarians describe how “President Erdogan has arranged for free rides [to the border], Allah bless his soul”, and “The [Turkish] authorities drove us to the border and told us to cross” is provided, alongside footage of mostly male migrants piling out of buses and trains.
It even purports to reveal that the Turks are freeing prisoners to send to the border, with one #Muslim invader describing how “Police let us out… [and] brought us here and told us that the gates are opened” on camera.
The video recounts how the Turks opened the border on February 28th and “systematically encourage[d] and assist[ed] invaders to reach the Greek border,.
Video showing 7th century barbarians describe how “President Erdogan has arranged for free rides [to the border], Allah bless his soul”, and “The [Turkish] authorities drove us to the border and told us to cross” is provided, alongside footage of mostly male migrants piling out of buses and trains.
It even purports to reveal that the Turks are freeing prisoners to send to the border, with one #Muslim invader describing how “Police let us out… [and] brought us here and told us that the gates are opened” on camera.
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