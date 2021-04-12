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Dr. Zach Bush: Virus Is Uncovering the Toxic Environment
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93 views • April 12, 2021
Our current viral experiences are symptoms of environmental toxicity and a strong border against intruders (viruses that are only there to establish balance) removes the microbiom from the gut.
Could spraying our crops with Glyphosate and Neonicotinoids or us with Chemtrails (nanoparticles of aluminum) be at the heart of disease?
Have we aimed our scientists at the wrong enemy?
Source: Vaccine Revealed Bonus Dr Zach Bush
https://www.brighteon.com/929b401b-4cbd-4556-a866-5443ee105ea1
More:
THE BEST MONOLOGUE EVER- DR. ZACH BUSH MD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8db10a8TQgUN/
Wellness Force interviews Zach Bush MD
https://www.brighteon.com/0072dcd6-1def-4fd6-804a-253631c47efe
Could spraying our crops with Glyphosate and Neonicotinoids or us with Chemtrails (nanoparticles of aluminum) be at the heart of disease?
Have we aimed our scientists at the wrong enemy?
Source: Vaccine Revealed Bonus Dr Zach Bush
https://www.brighteon.com/929b401b-4cbd-4556-a866-5443ee105ea1
More:
THE BEST MONOLOGUE EVER- DR. ZACH BUSH MD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8db10a8TQgUN/
Wellness Force interviews Zach Bush MD
https://www.brighteon.com/0072dcd6-1def-4fd6-804a-253631c47efe
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