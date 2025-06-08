The special forces of the Russian Navy have carried out a series of daring raids targeting a number of gas rigs in the Black Sea and destroyed Ukrainian military communication systems used to coordinate drone attacks on the Crimean Peninsula.

The “Española” special forces detachment and the “Hateful Eight” drone unit led the operation, which was carried out in coordination with the Black Sea Fleet.

The operation targeted key satellite communication systems and a radio relay hub used to coordinate drone attacks on Crimea.

Russian special forces used Raptor-class patrol boats in the operation. These heavily-armed armored boats can reach a speed of up to 48 knots.

The communication systems installed on the rigs were successfully destroyed using Ovod FPV suicide drones.. The Ovod is equipped with an advanced artificial intelligence-powered targeting system that allows it to identify its target, and fly towards it without any input from the operator. Thus, the drone is very suitable for such complex special operations.

Footage of the operation showed fire rising from the rigs after the drone strikes on the communication systems. It also showed special operators performing tasks underwater, possibly serving communication cables recently laid by the Ukrainians.

The successful operation is said to have temporarily disrupted Ukraine’s ability to launch large-scale drone attacks on Crimea.

It also shows that the Russian Navy maintains the upper hand in the Black Sea, with the ability to conduct conventional and unconventional operations.

Source https://southfront.press/russian-sof-raid-black-sea-rigs-destroy-ukrainian-comms-with-ai-powered-drones-photos-videos/

