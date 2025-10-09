BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1971 - Stacy Dewey - Report on the breakthrough in the case
The Fire Rises
Stacy, who had just celebrated her 23rd birthday 5 days earlier, was attacked by Jones. He bound and beat her, before raping her. He then shot her in the shoulder and head, before shooting her 3-year-old son twice in the head.


Patterson, who used to work for Gregory, decided to turn on his former boss. He and Jones ambushed Gregory outside his home, handcuffing him as they attempted to shove him into the trunk of his own car, pistol-whipping him as they did so, before shooting him multiple times. They then fled in his Lexus, which was later found abandoned. Gregory left behind a wife and 2 kids, and was murdered on his anniversary.


Jones, who is already in prison for the murder of Gregory, was linked to the case via DNA after nearly 30 years.

