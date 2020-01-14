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Bernie Sander Staffer Kyle Jurek Says Cpps Will Be Killed
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30 views • January 14, 2020
BREAKING: "Be ready to be in Milwaukee for the @DNC...We're gonna make 1978(1968) look like a f**king girl scout f**king cookout...cops are gonna be the ones that are getting f**king beaten in Milwaukee." - Kyle Jurek, @BernieSanders Campaign
More coming: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7 https://t.co/LOgWboGezd
More coming: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7 https://t.co/LOgWboGezd
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