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Laura Legere: Let's Put The Power Back In The Laps of We The People! December 1, 2015
Galactic Connection
Galactic Connection
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2 views • July 01, 2020
Alexandra Meadors and Laura Legere team up for a review on how to take action in regaining our freedom. Laura is working on becoming a Common Law Administrator with the National Liberty Alliance and shares how this organization is here to supply all of us a very needed vehicle of support.

We discuss ways to create an alliance with all Starseeds to become more educated on the writs that were delivered to every public official in 2014 and what the implications of that are. We need to learn how to work with contracts and how National Liberty Alliance is countering these assumptive contracts made with each of us. Do not miss this interview! It is important for all of us to know the progress being made that does not get a lot of public exposure. Common Law juries are popping up everywhere.

Laura also discusses the smart meters involvement with Homeland Security and what lengths are being taken to challenge the assumptive contract to install smart meters within everyone's home.

nationlibertyalliance.com
Keywords
freedomdeclaration of independenceadmiralty lawcommon lawgovernmentlawlegaldisclosurerightssafetysmart metersovereigntynational liberty alliance
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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