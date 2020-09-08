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Chef ? si un mort d'infarctus est positif on le met dans quelle colonne ? - Christian Combaz
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2 views • September 08, 2020
8 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uk8sb6iKV78
Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
Il suffit de parler avec une infirmière pour mesurer l'invraisemblable arnaque de la "positivité" en France, et de la mise sous cloche de villes entières. Attention la dictature des imbéciles est en route.
Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
Il suffit de parler avec une infirmière pour mesurer l'invraisemblable arnaque de la "positivité" en France, et de la mise sous cloche de villes entières. Attention la dictature des imbéciles est en route.
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