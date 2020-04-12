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News Flash: There is Effective Treatment for Covid 19
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200 views • April 12, 2020
There are no mainstream treatments for Covid 19, only supportive care. However, there are treatments in Functional Medicine using supplements that are highly effective, safe, and affordable. Dr. Len and Francesco discuss the reasons for this very unacceptable approach that should be used on a compassionate basis.
Cutting through the confusion generated by fake news and its brainwashing hyperbole has left us all wondering what to believe about Covid 19. The Voice of Reason podcasts are intended to provide a commonsense commentary from authors and wellness advocates renown physician Len Saputo, MD and international Qigong Teacher Francesco Garripoli. Together, they will dialogue on What is New in the News in Healthcare regarding all aspects of Covid 19 and address your questions and comments in their shows.
To learn more and join in this open discussion, visit https://www.doctorsaputo.com/a/the-voice-of-reason-video-podcast-page
Cutting through the confusion generated by fake news and its brainwashing hyperbole has left us all wondering what to believe about Covid 19. The Voice of Reason podcasts are intended to provide a commonsense commentary from authors and wellness advocates renown physician Len Saputo, MD and international Qigong Teacher Francesco Garripoli. Together, they will dialogue on What is New in the News in Healthcare regarding all aspects of Covid 19 and address your questions and comments in their shows.
To learn more and join in this open discussion, visit https://www.doctorsaputo.com/a/the-voice-of-reason-video-podcast-page
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