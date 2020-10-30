Part 2 The Reset, Financial, Economy, Social 3 Levels of Law Dictate Order

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Repent equals a changed thought. It is that easy to be healed. It is that easy to be free from indoctrination. MKUltra stuff., mind control Expect Jesus, the Holy Spirit to change your thoughts lead you to the TRUTH!
Through Jesus Christ we can get our lives back, minds back and have our souls salvation from these wicked evil people. Their trick is when they get you to think certain ways you must believe it is you.
The Constitution was a miracle. But it was performed by God. People drawing near to God. I think what Daniel Webster meant was Hold on to all we are doing. Everyone studied the Bible. All Americans had to know God for themselves Independently. That was the source of the Miracle. The Constitution is absolutely every Word from God. But we don't worship it or idolize it. We have to worship the Creator, The Source of the Constitution Almighty God. [I loved the words of the Bible. Christian T-shirts, posters, etc. But didn't love the source of the Bible. Almighty God.]
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
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New ERA has Arisen in 2020, An ERA of Freedom, Liberty, Life, Patriotism, Love for God, Family, Land and country. With that we are creating a new You-tube channel. ***Created By Divine Design*** Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.
LAW AND ORDER:
Convicting men of their sins, crimes so they humble themselves before God. Men must stop sinning, (committing crimes), turn to God and become Saints. In a free society all men must live right, and start doing the right thing. Living as good, clean minded men, Good citizens. Men must be honoring God's power and authority in everyone's life. There is only one law giver and that is God. Men should serve God and His laws only. All laws must submit to God's laws.
This Channel is a "How To": Home school, Grow your own food, gardening,Natural Healing, Read the Bible, Understanding The Declaration of Independence, The laws of Nature and Natures God. Your Rights that come from God, Defending your rights. Understand Law and Justice in a Christian Nation.