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HEALTH MINISTER SAYS NOBODY IN AUSTRALIA HAS DIED FROM COVID (WARNING LANGUAGE)
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42 views • June 22, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
WARNING - Language may be unsuitable for some viewers.
Health Minister Admits it: NO one Has DIED .... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10YlD2G5z3k
Australia has been put through two years of Hell and then .... the Health Minister stands up and says Nobody in Australia has died from Covid.
Source: Wil Paranormal
WARNING - Language may be unsuitable for some viewers.
Health Minister Admits it: NO one Has DIED .... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10YlD2G5z3k
Australia has been put through two years of Hell and then .... the Health Minister stands up and says Nobody in Australia has died from Covid.
Source: Wil Paranormal
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