Speaker Pelosi Departs Washington for Asia….Chinese Prepare for War

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House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may have already left Washington DC for Asia. Earlier this week news reports suggested that the Speaker would travel to Taiwan during the Congressional recess that starts in mid-August. However, the South China Morning Post reported this afternoon that Speaker Pelosi has already departed the American capital to fly to Asia.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/29/22.