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Urgent! The Destruction of America!
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301 views • October 17, 2021
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/urgent-the-destruction-of-america
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "I believe The LORD is waiting for His People to call down from Heaven a Repentance Revival that will turn things around in the U.S.A.
So far, we, the Church, have messed up, and have not been the salt and light that was needed to hold back the darkness."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/urgent-the-destruction-of-america
Prophetess Elizabeth says in this message, "I believe The LORD is waiting for His People to call down from Heaven a Repentance Revival that will turn things around in the U.S.A.
So far, we, the Church, have messed up, and have not been the salt and light that was needed to hold back the darkness."
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