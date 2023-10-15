No, This is Not the End Times

All over talk radio I hear people saying that we are in the end times. If you are referring to the "end of the age" spoken of in Matthew, Mark and Luke, or in the book of Revelation, you missed the mark by about 1953 years. This took place in 70 AD at the same time Titus finished off his father's work of capturing Jerusalem and destroying the temple. Vespasian and Titus conquered Jerusalem just as Nebuchadnezzar had centuries earlier.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.