No, This is Not the End Times

All over talk radio I hear people saying that we are in the end times. If you are referring to the "end of the age" spoken of in Matthew, Mark and Luke, or in the book of Revelation, you missed the mark by about 1953 years. This took place in 70 AD at the same time Titus finished off his father's work of capturing Jerusalem and destroying the temple. Vespasian and Titus conquered Jerusalem just as Nebuchadnezzar had centuries earlier.