Unboxing the sequel to my epic SciFI story - Hourglass #2: The Trident, The Tachyon & The Temptress

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Being a science fiction/cyberpunk novel, Hourglass could have easily turned into a cautionary tale about our overreliance on AI and the technological dystopia that we are accelerating into. But there are already a million books and science fiction movies about that, which have failed to derail our collective course into techno-dystopia. What I thought would be a whole lot more interesting, philosophically and pragmatically, is a story about lust - about how the individual man's agency of his lust (I term this "sexual sovereignty") or lack of it could mirror cosmic cycles of civilizational destruction. So that's the story I wrote!
Available now for your listening or reading pleasure in print, digital, and as an "Odyssey of the Mind" style audiobook.
Order Novel 🛒 Hourglass #2: The Trident, The Tachyon & The Temptress
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/991-hourglass#Order
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.