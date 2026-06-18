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Unboxing the sequel to my epic SciFI story - Hourglass #2: The Trident, The Tachyon & The Temptress
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Being a science fiction/cyberpunk novel, Hourglass could have easily turned into a cautionary tale about our overreliance on AI and the technological dystopia that we are accelerating into. But there are already a million books and science fiction movies about that, which have failed to derail our collective course into techno-dystopia. What I thought would be a whole lot more interesting, philosophically and pragmatically, is a story about lust - about how the individual man's agency of his lust (I term this "sexual sovereignty") or lack of it could mirror cosmic cycles of civilizational destruction. So that's the story I wrote!


Available now for your listening or reading pleasure in print, digital, and as an "Odyssey of the Mind" style audiobook.

Order Novel 🛒 Hourglass #2: The Trident, The Tachyon & The Temptress

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/991-hourglass#Order


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Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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