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Hospital Insiders Reveal Soulless COVID Protocols.
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34 views • September 22, 2021
I cover 3 hospital whistleblowers with BIG revelations & a couple of other stories from the world of Public Health. To contribute to my work please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU!
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My video: How Hospitals are Killing Us: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fam1bTnPB9LO/
Amazing Polly on RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vmn7bz-how-hospitals-are-killing-us.html
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REFERENCES:
Testimony of Palliative Care provider: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nl3iWq19WOtO/
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Project Veritas COVID vaccine whistleblower Part 1: https://www.projectveritas.com/news/federal-govt-whistleblower-goes-public-with-secret-recordings-government/
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Highwire / Del Bigtree VAERS whistleblower: https://thehighwire.com/videos/these-patients-deserve-to-be-heard-vaers-whistleblower/
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My video: How Hospitals are Killing Us: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fam1bTnPB9LO/
Amazing Polly on RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/vmn7bz-how-hospitals-are-killing-us.html
.
REFERENCES:
Testimony of Palliative Care provider: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Nl3iWq19WOtO/
.
Project Veritas COVID vaccine whistleblower Part 1: https://www.projectveritas.com/news/federal-govt-whistleblower-goes-public-with-secret-recordings-government/
.
Highwire / Del Bigtree VAERS whistleblower: https://thehighwire.com/videos/these-patients-deserve-to-be-heard-vaers-whistleblower/
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