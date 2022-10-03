Satanic Temple Sues in Federal Court to Overturn Abortion Bans Over "Religious Rights"

https://givesendgo.com/jdrucker

The Satanic Temple continues to be the best champion for radical leftists who want to overturn abortion bans that are popping up in red states across the nation. Democrats have tacitly accepted that this is really about "Satanic Abortion Ritual," and therefore helped frame this issue in a way the Christian conservative right has always viewed it: Good vs Evil.

The context of this move cannot be dismissed. For the Satanic Temple to claim it's a religious right to kill a preborn child is acknowledgement of what they and the left truly desire. This isn't about a woman's bodily autonomy. It's about a religion's need to sacrifice children. Some leftists may balk at that characterization, but the devil is in the details.