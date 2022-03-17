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3/17/2022 Miles Guo: Here is the key intelligence I received this morning. The US and Europe are very likely to unfreeze Putin’s personal assets, guarantee his personal safety, and refrain from personal attacks on Putin in exchange for a truce. Putin has taken his girlfriend and sons back to Russia, and it is possible that Putin will withdraw his troops