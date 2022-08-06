BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RICHARD HEART WAS RIGHT! - PART 4 (Bitcoin & Ethereum Edition)
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
461 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
229 views • August 06, 2022

Originally uploaded to YouTube on Jun 17, 2022 with 1.5K views.

In 2017 Richard Heart predicted that Bitcoin would reach $20,000 when it was only $5,000 and he called the Bitcoin top at $20,000. In 2019 he also predicted that Bitcoin would reach $60,000.


Richard called the top on Bitcoin at $65,000 on the day, warned everyone about the Ethereum top, and reminded everyone that the ETH top came 27 days after the Bitcoin top last time. And indeed, it happened again.


Richard Heart's PulseChain Sacrifice Phase raised over $27,000,000 in donations to SENS.org, funding medical research.


Richard Heart Was Right (Video Playlist)

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/9cae28bb-348d-411c-bb41-2670ffe7787a?index=1


HEX https://HEX.com

PulseChain https://PulseChain.com

Richard Heart https://RichardHeart.com


Watch NO HEXPECTATIONS TEASER

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIeQMsvZUmE

Download HEX Staker App for FREE! https://staker.app/invite/9iBG

#HEX #PulseChain #RichardHeart

Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book is available now! https://celebratetruth.org/

CELEBRATE TRUTH

✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ

✉EMAIL: [email protected]

•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org

•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth

•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CelebrateTruth


ROBBIE DAVIDSON

✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv

•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson

•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied

•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied

▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪

💲 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF

💲 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth

💲 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth



SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!


Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.

Keywords
cryptocurrencyfinancehexrevolution radiopulsechainrichard heartpulsex
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Race to Exterminate Before the Collapse: Why the Globalists Are In a Hurry to Kill You

The Race to Exterminate Before the Collapse: Why the Globalists Are In a Hurry to Kill You

Mike Adams
Nepal seeks $5 billion in climate aid despite satellite evidence tying deadly floods to bedrock collapse, not glacial melt

Nepal seeks $5 billion in climate aid despite satellite evidence tying deadly floods to bedrock collapse, not glacial melt

Cassie B.
Liquid Network Sidechain Targeted By Alleged White-Hat Hackers

Liquid Network Sidechain Targeted By Alleged White-Hat Hackers

Sterling Ashworth
Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Morgan S. Verity
Trump Iran Policy Seen as &#8220;All Stick, No Carrot&#8221; With No Clear Exit

Trump Iran Policy Seen as “All Stick, No Carrot” With No Clear Exit

Garrison Vance
European Leaders Criticize U.S. Economic Policies at G20 Summit

European Leaders Criticize U.S. Economic Policies at G20 Summit

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy